CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at CDW
In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDW Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CDW traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.74. 988,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,436. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day moving average is $234.08. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $184.99 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
