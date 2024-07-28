Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 9.1 %
CSTL traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 498,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
