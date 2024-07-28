Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 9.1 %

CSTL traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 498,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,059 shares of company stock worth $688,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

