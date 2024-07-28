Casper (CSPR) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Casper has a market cap of $238.59 million and approximately $32.16 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,784,814,338 with 12,187,187,475 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01970294 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,870,841.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

