Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,366. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

