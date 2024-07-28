Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Down 47.2% in July

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CARM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,367. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CARM
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.