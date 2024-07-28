Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Down 47.2% in July

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,367. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARM

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.