Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 80,892 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.71% of Globant worth $61,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Globant by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Globant Stock Down 2.3 %

GLOB opened at $192.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.14. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

