Capital World Investors Buys 133,182 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.75% of XPEL worth $56,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.72. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

