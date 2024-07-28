Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

