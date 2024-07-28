Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Lowered by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.36. 1,795,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

