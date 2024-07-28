Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $20,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 557,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 305,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 663,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.