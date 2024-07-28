Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$186.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$170.75. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

