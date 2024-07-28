Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$48.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.31, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

