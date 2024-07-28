Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 182.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $835,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,988,000 after acquiring an additional 247,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

