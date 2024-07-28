Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $77.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

