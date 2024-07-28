byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 11,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. byNordic Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

