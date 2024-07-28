Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,033,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

