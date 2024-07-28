Brokers Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after purchasing an additional 653,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

