Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $13.88

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

