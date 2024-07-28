Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price at $25.67

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 260.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

