Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $29.56

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

DBX stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,971,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,079,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

