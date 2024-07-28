Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BREA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Brera has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.00.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

