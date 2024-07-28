Bokf Na Sells 32,152 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,152 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,382. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.