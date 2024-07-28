Bokf Na Sells 199 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $149.83. 1,043,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,939. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

