Bokf Na Reduces Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.11. 1,887,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,952. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,428,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

