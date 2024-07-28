Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 4,898,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.