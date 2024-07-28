Bokf Na Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 453.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 285.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 94.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 585,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,523. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.20.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,754,590 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.