Bokf Na Has $1.55 Million Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.39% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 2.3 %

CRMT traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $438.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,913.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,367,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.