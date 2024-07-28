Bokf Na Acquires 5,229 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.