Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given a C$95.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$95.00 price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.93.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$79.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

