Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
