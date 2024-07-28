Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA stock remained flat at $11.17 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

