Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Down 54.7% in July

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,159.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.75. 817,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,281. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 82.13%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

