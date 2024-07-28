BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $850,961.00 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,965,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,948,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BIGZ opened at $7.25 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

