BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 105.0% in July

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,918. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

