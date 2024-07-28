BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $844.94 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $68,037.17 or 0.99977082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $844.94 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008710 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00072230 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,216.32507609 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.