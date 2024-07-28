Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Birkenstock were worth $69,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $57.21 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

