Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About Bioxytran
