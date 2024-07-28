BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 259,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,858. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611 in the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

