BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $3,598,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $20,248,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

