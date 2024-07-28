BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BioAtla Trading Down 4.7 %

BCAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter worth $263,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 57.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

