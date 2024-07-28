BinaryX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $670.18 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $138.24 or 0.00203334 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $670.18 million and $187,749.64 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
