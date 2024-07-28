Berenberg Bank Raises Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 568

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 395 ($5.11) to GBX 568 ($7.35) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 433 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.54).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.66) per share. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.
