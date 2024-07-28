Beldex 1-Day Volume Reaches $683,621.52 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Beldex has a total market cap of $317.34 million and approximately $683,621.52 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.04772636 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00041225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001858 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,993,674 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,293,674 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.