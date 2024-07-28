Barrington Research Increases Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NYSE UTI opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 842,765 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,032,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

