Barclays Raises Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $33.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.79.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,791,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 456.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.