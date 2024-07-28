Barclays Lowers Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UMGNF

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.