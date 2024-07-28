Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 102.8% in July

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the June 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,644,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,457,000 after buying an additional 3,874,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. 5,031,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

