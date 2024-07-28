Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMRC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

