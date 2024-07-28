Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.