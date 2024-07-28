Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 16,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aware Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aware at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Stories

